Kesha Rose Sebert ( KESH-ə SEEB-ərt; born March 1, 1987; formerly stylized as Ke$ha) is an American singer, songwriter, rapper, and actress. In 2005, at age 18, Kesha was signed to Kemosabe Records. Her first major success came in early 2009 after she was featured on American rapper Flo Rida's number-one single "Right Round".

Kesha's music and image propelled her to immediate success, with her debut album Animal debuting at the top of the charts in several countries in 2009 and 2010. She achieved 3 more number-one singles, "Tik Tok" and "We R Who We R" as a solo artist, and "Timber" as a featured artist. At the same time, she continued to write songs for other artists, including "Till the World Ends" for Britney Spears. Warrior, her second studio album, was released in 2012, and spawned her eighth consecutive top-ten single "Die Young". "Tik Tok", at one point, was the best-selling digital single in history, selling over 16.5 million units internationally.

Since 2014, Kesha has been in a legal dispute with her former producer Dr. Luke, in which a series of lawsuits, known collectively as Kesha v. Dr. Luke, were exchanged between the two parties. Kesha accused him of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse and employment discrimination against her, while Dr. Luke claims breach of contract and defamation by Kesha. During this period, the singer only released one single. She returned to music in 2017 with the release of her critically acclaimed third studio album, Rainbow, and its lead single "Praying".