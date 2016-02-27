Al CaseyUS rock & roll/rockabilly/surf guitarist/session musician. Born 26 October 1936. Died 17 September 2006
Al Casey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1936-10-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fab03be9-f5b9-486c-b050-4f06783467f7
Al Casey Biography (Wikipedia)
Alvin Wayne Casey (October 26, 1936 – September 17, 2006) was an American guitarist. He was mainly noted for his work as a session musician, but also released his own records and scored three Billboard Hot 100 hits in the United States. His contribution to the rockabilly genre has been recognized by the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Al Casey Tracks
Sort by
Surfs You Right
Al Casey
Surfs You Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Surfs You Right
Last played on
TEENAGE BLUES
Al Casey
TEENAGE BLUES
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
TEENAGE BLUES
Last played on
Surfin' Hootenany
Al Casey
Surfin' Hootenany
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Surfin' Hootenany
Performer
Last played on
Al Casey Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist