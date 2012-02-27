3SL were a short lived Welsh pop group made up of Steve, Ant, and Andy Scott-Lee. They are the brothers of Steps singer Lisa Scott-Lee, who also managed the group. They originated from Rhyl in North Wales. The group's first single, "Take It Easy", reached No.11 in the UK Singles Chart in April 2002. Their follow-up single, a cover of Case's "Touch Me, Tease Me", reached number 16, and the band was subsequently dropped by their record label, Sony, leaving their self-titled debut album unreleased. The group later toured the country with S Club 7 as part of their "S Club Carnival" tour, and band member Andy Scott-Lee later appeared on the ITV talent show Pop Idol.