Warren SmithUS rockabilly vocalist/guitarist. Born 7 February 1932. Died 31 January 1980
Warren Smith (February 7, 1932 – January 30, 1980) was an American rockabilly and country music singer and guitarist.
So long I`m gone
So long I`m gone
Red Cadillac And A Black Moustache
Red Cadillac And A Black Moustache
Ubangi Stomp
Ubangi Stomp
Ain't No Way
Ain't No Way
The Darkest Cloud
The Darkest Cloud
Blue Suede Shoes (Radio 1 Session, 3 May 1977)
Rock 'n Roll Baby (Radio 1 Session, 3 May 1977)
She Likes Attention
She Likes Attention
Uranium Rock
Uranium Rock
Miss Froggie
Miss Froggie
Got Love If You Want It
Got Love If You Want It
Umbangi Stomp (Radio 1 Session, 3 May 1977)
Tonight Will be the Last
Tonight Will be the Last
Sweet Sweet Girl
Sweet Sweet Girl
Rock n Roll Ruby
Rock n Roll Ruby
Black Jack David
Black Jack David
If I Didn't Teach You To Dream
If I Didn't Teach You To Dream
