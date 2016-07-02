Larry PolanskyBorn 1954
Larry Polansky
1954
Larry Polansky Biography (Wikipedia)
Larry Polansky (born 1954) is a composer, guitarist, mandolinist, and a professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz. He is a founding member and co-director of Frog Peak Music (a composers' collective): [1]. He co-wrote HMSL (Hierarchical Music Specification Language) with Phil Burk and David Rosenboom.
There are several recordings of his work, including an album of mensuration canons, Four-Voice Canons. He also served as co-producer of Asmat Dream: New Music Indonesia, Vol. I ([2]).
He is the brother of novelist Steven Polansky.
Larry Polansky Tracks
Eskimo Lullaby
Larry Polansky
Eskimo Lullaby
Eskimo Lullaby
Sweet Betsy from Pike
Larry Polansky
Sweet Betsy from Pike
Sweet Betsy from Pike
34 Chords (Christian Wolff in Hanover and Royalton)
Larry Polansky
34 Chords (Christian Wolff in Hanover and Royalton)
