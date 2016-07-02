Larry Polansky (born 1954) is a composer, guitarist, mandolinist, and a professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz. He is a founding member and co-director of Frog Peak Music (a composers' collective): [1]. He co-wrote HMSL (Hierarchical Music Specification Language) with Phil Burk and David Rosenboom.

There are several recordings of his work, including an album of mensuration canons, Four-Voice Canons. He also served as co-producer of Asmat Dream: New Music Indonesia, Vol. I ([2]).

He is the brother of novelist Steven Polansky.