Julius LesterBorn 27 January 1939. Died 18 January 2018
Julius Lester
1939-01-27
Julius Lester Biography (Wikipedia)
Julius Bernard Lester (January 27, 1939 – January 18, 2018) was an American writer of books for children and adults and an academic who taught for 32 years (1971–2003) at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Lester was also known as a civil rights activist, a photographer, and a musician who recorded two albums of folk music and original songs.
