Leon Parker (born August 21, 1965 in White Plains, New York) is a jazz percussionist and composer.

His 1998 album, Awakening (Columbia), reached the 20th position on Billboard 's "Top Jazz albums" chart. It was his second album for Columbia.

Parker played on pianist Jacky Terrasson's first three albums. Parker toured with guitarist Charlie Hunter, who commented that "What I always look for in drummers is that they have a perfect blend of the visceral and the intellectual [...] Leon definitely had that."