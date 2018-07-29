Leon ParkerBorn 21 August 1965
Leon Parker
1965-08-21
Leon Parker Biography (Wikipedia)
Leon Parker (born August 21, 1965 in White Plains, New York) is a jazz percussionist and composer.
His 1998 album, Awakening (Columbia), reached the 20th position on Billboard 's "Top Jazz albums" chart. It was his second album for Columbia.
Parker played on pianist Jacky Terrasson's first three albums. Parker toured with guitarist Charlie Hunter, who commented that "What I always look for in drummers is that they have a perfect blend of the visceral and the intellectual [...] Leon definitely had that."
Bemsha Swing
Leon Parker
Bemsha Swing
Bemsha Swing
Last played on
Bbbb
Leon Parker
Bbbb
Bbbb
Last played on
It Is What It Is
Leon Parker
It Is What It Is
It Is What It Is
Awakening
Leon Parker
Awakening
Awakening
All My Life
Leon Parker
All My Life
All My Life
