OnslaughtUK punk/thrash/speed metal band. Formed 1983
Onslaught
1983
Onslaught Biography (Wikipedia)
Onslaught are an English thrash metal band from Bristol, England. Initially active from 1982 to 1991, they reformed in 2005. The band initially drew influence from second wave hardcore punk bands such as Discharge and The Exploited, and then adopted a straightforward thrash metal sound. To date, Onslaught have released six studio albums, one compilation, four singles and two live recordings: a live album and a live DVD.
Onslaught Tracks
Monty
