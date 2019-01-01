Younghusband are an English alternative rock band, formed in 2007 in Watford, Hertfordshire and now based in London. The band is composed of singer-songwriter Euan Hinshelwood, bassist Joe Chilton, guitarist Adam Beach and drummer Peter Baker.

The bandname is taken from the colonial adventurer Francis Younghusband, who was detailed in the autobiographical travel book Seven Years in Tibet written by Austrian mountaineer Heinrich Harrer. Hinshelwood claimed that "his name popped up in the first or second line, so I got excited and never got round to actually reading the book".