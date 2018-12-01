Sarah Fox (born 19 September 1973) is an English operatic soprano who has performed at several of the world’s leading opera houses, notably the Royal Opera House Covent Garden.

Fox was born in Giggleswick, Settle, North Yorkshire. She was educated at the Royal Holloway, University of London (BMus, 1995) and the Royal College of Music in London. She won the Kathleen Ferrier Award in 1997 and the John Christie Award in 2000. She was awarded an Honorary Fellowship from Royal Holloway in May 2012.