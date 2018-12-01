Sarah FoxSoprano. Born 19 September 1973
1973-09-19
Sarah Fox (born 19 September 1973) is an English operatic soprano who has performed at several of the world’s leading opera houses, notably the Royal Opera House Covent Garden.
Fox was born in Giggleswick, Settle, North Yorkshire. She was educated at the Royal Holloway, University of London (BMus, 1995) and the Royal College of Music in London. She won the Kathleen Ferrier Award in 1997 and the John Christie Award in 2000. She was awarded an Honorary Fellowship from Royal Holloway in May 2012.
A Sea Symphony
Ralph Vaughan Williams
A Sea Symphony
A Sea Symphony
English Lyrics Bk. 12: No.7 'The Sound of Hidden Music'
Hubert Parry
English Lyrics Bk. 12: No.7 'The Sound of Hidden Music'
English Lyrics Bk. 12: No.7 'The Sound of Hidden Music'
Hooray for Hollywood (Hollywood Hotel)
Richard A. Whiting
Hooray for Hollywood (Hollywood Hotel)
Hooray for Hollywood (Hollywood Hotel)
Whether I live or whether I die
Hubert Parry
Whether I live or whether I die
Whether I live or whether I die
God Save the Queen
BBC Concert Orchestra
God Save the Queen
God Save the Queen
Shéhérazade - 3 poems for mezzo-soprano and orchestra
Maurice Ravel
Shéhérazade - 3 poems for mezzo-soprano and orchestra
Shéhérazade - 3 poems for mezzo-soprano and orchestra
Te Deum
Kenneth Leighton
Te Deum
Te Deum
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Sakari Oramo conducts Bartók and Vaughan Williams
Barbican, London
2016-05-21
21
May
2016
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Sakari Oramo conducts Bartók and Vaughan Williams
19:30
Barbican, London
Proms 2009: Prom 22 - A Celebration of Classic MGM Film Musicals
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-01
1
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 22 - A Celebration of Classic MGM Film Musicals
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 72
Royal Albert Hall
2006-09-08
8
Sep
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 72
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
2003-07-22
22
Jul
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 2001
Royal Albert Hall
2001-07-20
20
Jul
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 2001
Royal Albert Hall
