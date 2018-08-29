The BodinesFormed 1985. Disbanded 1990
The Bodines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/faa4e662-75b0-4499-ad95-47bfd4bff8f6
The Bodines Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bodines were a British rock group from the mid to late 1980s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Bodines Tracks
Sort by
Skanking Queens (Radio 1 Session, 15 Mar 1987)
The Bodines
Skanking Queens (Radio 1 Session, 15 Mar 1987)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clear (Radio 1 Session, 15 Mar 1987)
The Bodines
Clear (Radio 1 Session, 15 Mar 1987)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clear (Radio 1 Session, 15 Mar 1987)
Tall Stories (Radio 1 Session, 15 Mar 1987)
The Bodines
Tall Stories (Radio 1 Session, 15 Mar 1987)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tall Stories (Radio 1 Session, 15 Mar 1987)
Heard It All
Bodines
Heard It All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heard It All
Performer
Last played on
Therese
The Bodines
Therese
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Therese
Last played on
Scar Tissue
The Bodines
Scar Tissue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scar Tissue
Last played on
Untitled (Radio 1 Session, 15 Mar 1987)
The Bodines
Untitled (Radio 1 Session, 15 Mar 1987)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clear
The Bodines
Clear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clear
Last played on
God Bless
The Bodines
God Bless
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God Bless
Last played on
Therese - BBC Session 30/10/1995
The Bodines
Therese - BBC Session 30/10/1995
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Therese - BBC Session 30/10/1995
Last played on
Scar Tissue - BBC Session 30/10/1995
The Bodines
Scar Tissue - BBC Session 30/10/1995
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scar Tissue - BBC Session 30/10/1995
Last played on
William Shatner - BBC Session 30/10/1995
The Bodines
William Shatner - BBC Session 30/10/1995
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
William Shatner - BBC Session 30/10/1995
Last played on
Skankin Queens
The Bodines
Skankin Queens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skankin Queens
Last played on
William Shatner
The Bodines
William Shatner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
William Shatner
Last played on
The Back Door (Janice Long session 30..10.1985)
The Bodines
The Back Door (Janice Long session 30..10.1985)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
William Shatner (Janice Long session 30..10.1985)
The Bodines
William Shatner (Janice Long session 30..10.1985)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Therese (Janice Long session 30..10.1985)
The Bodines
Therese (Janice Long session 30..10.1985)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Therese (Janice Long session 30..10.1985)
Last played on
The Bodines Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist