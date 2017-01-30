Beatnik FilmstarsFormed 1990. Disbanded 2008
Beatnik Filmstars
1990
Beatnik Filmstars Biography (Wikipedia)
Beatnik Filmstars were a British Lo-fi pop group formed in Bristol in 1990. After splitting up in 1998, going on to side projects Kyoko and Bluebear, they re-formed in 2004, releasing several more albums before splitting again in 2008.
Beatnik Filmstars Tracks
A Craze Exploding (Radio 1 Session, 4 Jun 1995)
New Boyfriend And Black Suit (Radio 1 Session, 4 Jun 1995)
Jam Shoes (Radio 1 Session, 4th Jun 1995)
Dogstar (Radio 1 Session, 4th Jun 1995)
Let The Good Times Roll
