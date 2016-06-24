Brendon UrieBorn 12 April 1987
Brendon Urie
Brendon Urie Biography (Wikipedia)
Brendon Boyd Urie (born April 12, 1987) is an American singer, songwriter, and musician, best known as the lead vocalist of Panic! at the Disco, of which he is the only original member remaining.
Brendon Urie Tracks
Molly (feat. Brendon Urie)
Lil Dicky
