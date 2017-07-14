John MackeyBorn 1 October 1973
John Mackey Biography (Wikipedia)
John Mackey (born October 1, 1973) is an American composer of contemporary classical music, with an emphasis on music for wind band, as well as orchestra. For several years, he focused on music for modern dance and ballet.
