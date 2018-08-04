Marvin "Sweet Louie" SmithBorn 1939. Died 15 December 2007
Marvin "Sweet Louie" Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1939
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fa9a2542-4841-4cbf-bf3c-f3fcd66b3eeb
Tracks
Sort by
Who Will Do Your Running Now
Marvin "Sweet Louie" Smith
Who Will Do Your Running Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Have More Time
Marvin "Sweet Louie" Smith
Have More Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Have More Time
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist