Fleet Foxes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04w74xt.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fa97dd36-1b82-43d7-a6e4-2adeafd59cef
Fleet Foxes Biography (Wikipedia)
Fleet Foxes is an American indie folk band formed in Seattle, Washington. Their first two albums were released by the Sub Pop and Bella Union record labels, with their third by Nonesuch and Bella Union. The band came to prominence in 2008 with the release of their second EP, Sun Giant, and their self-titled debut album. Both received much critical praise and reviewers often noted the band's use of refined lyrics and vocal harmonies. Fleet Foxes' second studio album, Helplessness Blues, was released on May 3, 2011, and their third album, Crack-Up, was released on June 16, 2017, on Nonesuch Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fleet Foxes Performances & Interviews
- Robin Pecknold: What Learning Teaches You About Yourselfhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0505g4w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0505g4w.jpg2017-04-15T08:00:00.000ZRobin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes on what learning teaches you about yourself. Robin went back to his studies during the band's six year hiatus.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0505ck7
Robin Pecknold: What Learning Teaches You About Yourself
- Exclusive - Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold on their first new material in 6 yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w773t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w773t.jpg2017-03-08T15:34:00.000ZIn a 6 Music News exclusive Robin Pecknold reveals all about Fleet Foxes' new material.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04w6tzy
Exclusive - Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold on their first new material in 6 years
Fleet Foxes Tracks
Sort by
Battery Kinzie
Fleet Foxes
Battery Kinzie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bts36.jpglink
Battery Kinzie
Last played on
White Winter Hymnal
Fleet Foxes
White Winter Hymnal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w74zh.jpglink
Helplessness Blues
Fleet Foxes
Helplessness Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btx3m.jpglink
Helplessness Blues
Last played on
Mykonos
Fleet Foxes
Mykonos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w74zh.jpglink
Mykonos
Last played on
White Winter Hymnal (Album Version)
Fleet Foxes
White Winter Hymnal (Album Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w74zh.jpglink
White Winter Hymnal (Album Version)
Last played on
It Ain't Me Babe
Fleet Foxes
It Ain't Me Babe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w74zh.jpglink
It Ain't Me Babe
Last played on
He Doesn't Know Why
Fleet Foxes
He Doesn't Know Why
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w74zh.jpglink
He Doesn't Know Why
Last played on
Kept Woman
Fleet Foxes
Kept Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w74zh.jpglink
Kept Woman
Last played on
Sim Sala Bim
Fleet Foxes
Sim Sala Bim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w74zh.jpglink
Sim Sala Bim
Last played on
Sun It Rises
Fleet Foxes
Sun It Rises
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w74zh.jpglink
Sun It Rises
Last played on
Ragged Wood
Fleet Foxes
Ragged Wood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w74zh.jpglink
Ragged Wood
Last played on
Playlists featuring Fleet Foxes
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2011
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg49mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-24T14:37:26
24
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Zane Lowe Sessions: Fleet Foxes
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efc8q9
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2011-04-20T14:37:26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013vs7j.jpg
20
Apr
2011
Zane Lowe Sessions: Fleet Foxes
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Live Lounge: Fleet Foxes
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4vg9r
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2009-02-25T14:37:26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013hhvm.jpg
25
Feb
2009
Live Lounge: Fleet Foxes
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Fleet Foxes Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Father John Misty with the Ulster Orchestra
-
Father John Misty
-
Chris Taylor: The Role Music Plays In Childhood
-
Father John Misty relives the time his trousers ripped and Beyoncé was in the audience.
-
Father John Misty performs the 13 minute Leaving LA on Lauren Laverne
-
‘The jeggings are performing very well on the store’– Father John Misty has an unusual merch bestseller
-
Bon Iver's Justin Vernon talks to Matt Everitt
-
Father John Misty - Another Country
Back to artist