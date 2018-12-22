MewDanish indie rock/shoegaze band. Formed 1995
Mew
1995
Mew are a Danish alternative rock band, consisting of Jonas Bjerre (lead vocals), Johan Wohlert (bass) and Silas Utke Graae Jørgensen (drums). Johan Wohlert left the band in 2009 before the birth of his first child, but made a return in 2013 while the band were in the studio, before making his first live appearances since his departure in 2014. Guitarist Bo Madsen left the band in June 2015. This was confirmed in a statement on the band's official website on 1 July of the same year.
Whilst their music may be classified as indie and on occasion progressive rock, Bo Madsen said "I usually say we are 'indie stadium.' A mix between 'feelings' and 'thinking' is usually good."
Mew Tracks
She Came Home For Christmas
She Came Home For Christmas
Am I Wry? No
Am I Wry? No
Comforting Sounds
Comforting Sounds
In a Better Place
In a Better Place
Twist Quest
Twist Quest
Am I Wry? No - 6Music Session 01/10/2002
Am I Wry? No - 6Music Session 01/10/2002
My Complications
My Complications
Coffee Break
Coffee Break
Satellites
Satellites
Witness
Witness
The Zookeeper's Boy
The Zookeeper's Boy
She Came Home For Xmas - 6Music Session 01/10/2002
Introducing Palace Players
