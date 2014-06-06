Miami Horror are an Australian electronic music band from Melbourne, Victoria. Miami Horror was initially formed by its producer and DJ, Benjamin Plant who began it as a solo project. In addition to Plant, the band currently consists of Josh Moriarty (guitars and vocals), Daniel Whitechurch (bass, keyboards, and guitars), and Kosta Theodosis (drums). The band takes influence from dance and rock artists of the 1970s and 1980s such as Prince, New Order, Todd Rundgren, and Pink Floyd, combining it with modern production techniques from styles such as house and pop music.

They debuted in the music scene with the EP Bravado, released in 2008. Their debut album Illumination was released in 2010, and their second, All Possible Futures, in 2015. A second EP titled The Shapes followed in 2017. Additionally, they have remixed songs from other artists such as Gorillaz, Pnau, and Phantogram, among others.

Currently, they are working on their third album, slated for a release in late 2018.