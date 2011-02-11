Joshua Fisher (born 1989) is a singer-songwriter from Lewisham in South London, currently living in Norwich, England.

His debut EP, "Atlas" was scheduled to be released on 25 October 2010 by independent London based label Polymorph Records. "Atlas" features four songs, which have been co-produced by Roger Pusey – former Producer of iconic recordings on The Smiths albums Hatful of Hollow and "Louder Than Bombs".

Joshua cites Nick Drake, Bright Eyes and The Waterboys among his influences.