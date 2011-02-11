Joshua FisherBorn 25 October 1989
Joshua Fisher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br1dl.jpg
1989-10-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fa90d576-a42c-473a-b19d-dc5e73a2642d
Joshua Fisher Biography (Wikipedia)
Joshua Fisher (born 1989) is a singer-songwriter from Lewisham in South London, currently living in Norwich, England.
His debut EP, "Atlas" was scheduled to be released on 25 October 2010 by independent London based label Polymorph Records. "Atlas" features four songs, which have been co-produced by Roger Pusey – former Producer of iconic recordings on The Smiths albums Hatful of Hollow and "Louder Than Bombs".
Joshua cites Nick Drake, Bright Eyes and The Waterboys among his influences.
Joshua Fisher Tracks
Balloons
Joshua Fisher
Balloons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1dl.jpglink
Balloons
Last played on
Track 2
Joshua Fisher
Track 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1dl.jpglink
Track 2
Last played on
Atlas
Joshua Fisher
Atlas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1dl.jpglink
Atlas
Last played on
