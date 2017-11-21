Steve Lawson (born 1972) is a British bass guitarist. Based in Birmingham, England, Lawson regularly tours in the United States and Europe. He has supported Level 42 and 21st Century Schizoid Band, worked as a third of the political doom metal band #TORYCORE, and performed and recorded as a duo with his wife, singer Lobelia.

Lawson releases his music through his Pillow Mountain label and Bandcamp. His albums have included solo works, duets, and trio with live looping, mingling layers of sounds generated from a bass guitar. As a music journalist he contributes to Bassist, Guitarist magazine, The Independent On Sunday, Third Way magazine, Bass Player, and Bass Guitar magazine.

He teaches bass guitar in Birmingham. In 2015 Bass Guitar magazine published an in depth interview with him.