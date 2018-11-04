Joe ClayRockabilly artist. Born 9 September 1938. Died 26 September 2016
Joe Clay
1938-09-09
Joe Clay Biography (Wikipedia)
Claiborne Joseph Cheramie (September 9, 1938 – September 26, 2016), better known by his stage name Joe Clay, was an American rockabilly musician. He was from Gretna, Louisiana.
Joe Clay Tracks
Crackerjack
Joe Clay
Crackerjack
Crackerjack
Last played on
Do you mean jelly bean(what you said cabbage head)?
Joe Clay
Do you mean jelly bean(what you said cabbage head)?
You Look That Good To Me
Joe Clay
You Look That Good To Me
You Look That Good To Me
Last played on
Ducktail
Joe Clay
Ducktail
Ducktail
Last played on
16 CHICKS
Joe Clay
16 CHICKS
16 CHICKS
Last played on
Duck Tail
Joe Clay
Duck Tail
Duck Tail
Last played on
Doggone It
Joe Clay
Doggone It
Doggone It
Last played on
Goodbye, Goodbye
Joe Clay
Goodbye, Goodbye
Goodbye, Goodbye
Last played on
