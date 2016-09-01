Hubert GiraudBorn 3 March 1920. Died 16 January 2016
1920-03-03
Hubert Yves Adrian Giraud (3 March 1920 – 16 January 2016) was a French composer and lyricist.
Sous le ciel de Paris
Hubert Giraud
Sous le ciel de Paris
Sous le ciel de Paris
Pauvre petit fille riche (feat. Hubert Giraud)
Vline Buggy
Pauvre petit fille riche (feat. Hubert Giraud)
Pauvre petit fille riche (feat. Hubert Giraud)
