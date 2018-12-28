Ars NovaFrench instrumental ensemble. Formed 1963
Ars Nova
1963
Ars Nova Biography (Wikipedia)
The ensemble Ars nova (founded 1963) is a French contemporary music instrumental chamber ensemble. It was founded by Marius Constant. The current director is Philippe Nahon (conductor) (b. 1946).
The ensemble works with composers such as Pascal Dusapin, Bernard Cavanna, Andy Emler, Georges Aperghis, Claude Barthélemy, Luc Ferrari, Jean-Pierre Drouet, Alexandros Markeas and Nguyen-Thien Dao. The ensemble is supported by the Ministère de la Culture et de la Communication (DRAC Poitou-Charentes, DRAC Nord-Pas de Calais), Poitou-Charentes Nord-Pas de Calais, the town of Poitiers and SACEM.
Ars Nova Tracks
Pater peccavi
Duarte Lôbo
Pater peccavi
Pater peccavi
3 songs for 5 voices
Mogens Pederson, Ars Nova & Bo Holten
3 songs for 5 voices
3 songs for 5 voices
Thou mighty God; When David's life; When the poore criple for 4 voices
John Dowland
Thou mighty God; When David's life; When the poore criple for 4 voices
Thou mighty God; When David's life; When the poore criple for 4 voices
Rise Up, My Love
Howard Skempton
Rise Up, My Love
Rise Up, My Love
Partiels
Gérard Grisey
Partiels
Partiels
Des canyons aux étoiles; 1. Le Désert
Olivier Messiaen
Des canyons aux étoiles; 1. Le Désert
Des canyons aux étoiles; 1. Le Désert
Past BBC Events
Proms 1978: Prom 49
St Augustine's Church, Kilburn
1978-09-11
11
Sep
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 49
St Augustine's Church, Kilburn
