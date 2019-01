Matthew Albert Costa (born June 16, 1982) is an American singer-songwriter from Huntington Beach, California, United States. He has 13 independent releases: 7 self-recorded EPs, 6 complete LPs, 4 of which are released via Brushfire Records. His first album in five years, Santa Rosa Fangs, was released on May 18, 2018, on Dangerbird Records.

