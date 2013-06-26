Matt CostaBorn 16 June 1982
Matt Costa
1982-06-16
Matt Costa Biography
Matthew Albert Costa (born June 16, 1982) is an American singer-songwriter from Huntington Beach, California, United States. He has 13 independent releases: 7 self-recorded EPs, 6 complete LPs, 4 of which are released via Brushfire Records. His first album in five years, Santa Rosa Fangs, was released on May 18, 2018, on Dangerbird Records.
Good Times
Matt Costa
Good Times
Good Times
Good Times Are Coming To An End
Matt Costa
Good Times Are Coming To An End
Good Times Are Coming To An End
