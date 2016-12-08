Blaze BayleyBorn 29 May 1963
Blaze Bayley
1963-05-29
Blaze Bayley Biography (Wikipedia)
Blaze Bayley (born Bayley Alexander Cooke, 29 May 1963) is an English singer, musician, songwriter, and lyricist. He was the lead singer of Wolfsbane from 1984 to 1994, and currently from 2010 following reunions in 2007 and 2009. Bayley was also the lead singer for Iron Maiden from 1994 to 1999. Since then, he has embarked on a solo career.
30
Mar
2019
Blaze Bayley, Aonia
Corporation, Sheffield, UK
5
Apr
2019
Blaze Bayley
Hangar 18 Music Venue, Swansea, UK
23
Aug
2019
Blaze Bayley
Tivoli, Buckley, UK
25
Aug
2019
Blaze Bayley, Avarus
The Waterloo Music Bar, Blackpool, UK
29
Aug
2019
Blaze Bayley
The Junction, Plymouth, UK
