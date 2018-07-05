Les ReedBorn 24 July 1935
Les Reed
Les Reed Biography
Leslie David Reed OBE (born 24 July 1935, in Woking, Surrey, England) is an English songwriter, arranger, musician and light orchestra leader. His major songwriter partners were Gordon Mills, Barry Mason and Geoff Stephens, although he penned songs with many others such as Roger Greenaway, Roger Cook, and Johnny Worth.
Allmusic noted that "Reed's sixty or more major hits have earned numerous gold discs, Ivor Novello Awards and, in 1982, the British Academy Gold Badge of Merit. In the mid-1960s, it was unusual for a British singles chart not to list a Les Reed song".
