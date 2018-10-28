The Big BopperBorn 24 October 1930. Died 3 February 1959
The Big Bopper
1930-10-24
Jiles Perry "J. P." Richardson Jr. (October 24, 1930 – February 3, 1959), known as The Big Bopper, was an American musician, singer and songwriter whose rockabilly look, style, voice, and exuberant personality made him an early rock and roll star. He is best known for his 1958 recording of "Chantilly Lace".
On February 3, 1959, Richardson died in a plane crash in Clear Lake, Iowa, along with music stars Buddy Holly and Ritchie Valens and pilot Roger Peterson. The accident was famously referred to as "The Day the Music Died" in Don McLean's 1971 song "American Pie".
Purple People Eater Meets The Witch Doctor
Chantilly Lace
Chantilly Lace
Someone watching over you
Someone watching over you
WHITE LIGHTNIN`
WHITE LIGHTNIN`
LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD
LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD
That's What I'm Talking About
That's What I'm Talking About
Big Bopper's Wedding
Big Bopper's Wedding
THE CLOCK
THE CLOCK
Crazy Blues
Crazy Blues
The monkey song
The monkey song
