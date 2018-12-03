Eugene ListBorn 6 July 1918. Died 1 March 1985
1918-07-06
Eugene List (July 6, 1918 – March 1, 1985) was an American concert pianist and teacher.
Grand Tarantelle
Louis Moreau Gottschalk
Piano Concerto in F
Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
