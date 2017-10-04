Jamal Aliyev (Russian: Джамал Aлиев, Azerbaijani: Camal Əliyev) is a Turkish cellist. He was born in Baku, on 2 September 1993.

Jamal is rapidly becoming one of the most sought after cellists of his generation. He is a BBC Introducing Classical Artist, has won numerous competitions and performed on BBC Radio 3, Medici TV and London Live TV on many occasions, including his solo performance with the BBC Concert Orchestra where he gave his debut live broadcast at the Menuhin Hall. Jamal has recorded his debut CD with the Champs Hill label and has been performing as a solo cellist and a chamber musician in prestigious major venues around the World.

During 2017 the Hattori Foundation awarded Aliyev with a prize along with Maria Kouznetsova and other violinists.

Jamal Aliyev gave his solo debut performance for the BBC Proms in 2017 at the Royal Albert Hall (London). He performed with the BBC Concert Orchestra and Keith Lockhart conducting.