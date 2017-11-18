Kendel Carson (born c. 1985) is a Canadian singer and fiddler. She performs with the folk music band The Paperboys, but is best known internationally as a roots/country solo artist. In late 2012, Carson joined band "The Beautiful Gypsies" with Alan Doyle, the band Doyle started after the dissolution of his long-standing "Great Big Sea." She continues to tour, perform, and record with Doyle and "The Beautiful Gypsies."