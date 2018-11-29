Niels Wilhelm GadeDanish composer. Born 22 February 1817. Died 21 December 1890
Niels Wilhelm Gade (22 February 1817 – 21 December 1890) was a Danish composer, conductor, violinist, organist and teacher. He is considered the most important Danish musician of his day.[citation needed]
Spring Fantasy (3rd mvt)
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Spring Fantasy (3rd mvt)
Spring Fantasy (3rd mvt)
Octet for strings in F major, Op 17 (3rd mvt)
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Octet for strings in F major, Op 17 (3rd mvt)
Octet for strings in F major, Op 17 (3rd mvt)
Orchestra
Fantasiestücke for Clarinet and Piano, Op.43
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Fantasiestücke for Clarinet and Piano, Op.43
Fantasiestücke for Clarinet and Piano, Op.43
Performer
String Sextet in E flat major, Op 44 (2nd mvt)
Niels Wilhelm Gade
String Sextet in E flat major, Op 44 (2nd mvt)
String Sextet in E flat major, Op 44 (2nd mvt)
Ved solnedgang (At sunset) for choir and orchestra (Op.46)
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Ved solnedgang (At sunset) for choir and orchestra (Op.46)
Ved solnedgang (At sunset) for choir and orchestra (Op.46)
Conductor
Wedding waltz (from A Folk Tale)
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Wedding waltz (from A Folk Tale)
Wedding waltz (from A Folk Tale)
Conductor
Symphony No 1 in C minor, Op 5 (2nd mvt)
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Symphony No 1 in C minor, Op 5 (2nd mvt)
Symphony No 1 in C minor, Op 5 (2nd mvt)
Orchestra
Hamlet - overture Op.37
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Hamlet - overture Op.37
Hamlet - overture Op.37
String Sextet in E flat major, Op 44 (2nd mvt)
Niels Wilhelm Gade
String Sextet in E flat major, Op 44 (2nd mvt)
String Sextet in E flat major, Op 44 (2nd mvt)
Ensemble
Scottish Overture, Op 7, 'In the Highlands'
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Scottish Overture, Op 7, 'In the Highlands'
Scottish Overture, Op 7, 'In the Highlands'
Bride's Waltz (from Et folkesagn)
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Bride's Waltz (from Et folkesagn)
Bride's Waltz (from Et folkesagn)
String Quartet No.2 in E minor
Niels Wilhelm Gade
String Quartet No.2 in E minor
String Quartet No.2 in E minor
String Octet in F major Op.17
Niels Wilhelm Gade
String Octet in F major Op.17
String Octet in F major Op.17
På Sjølunds Fagre sletter (King Valdemar's hunt)
Niels Wilhelm Gade
På Sjølunds Fagre sletter (King Valdemar's hunt)
På Sjølunds Fagre sletter (King Valdemar's hunt)
Die Wasserrose (The Water-lily)
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Die Wasserrose (The Water-lily)
Die Wasserrose (The Water-lily)
Symphony No 1 in C minor (feat. Alina Pogostkina) (BBC Philharmonic 2016-17 Season)
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Symphony No 1 in C minor (feat. Alina Pogostkina) (BBC Philharmonic 2016-17 Season)
Symphony No 1 in C minor (feat. Alina Pogostkina) (BBC Philharmonic 2016-17 Season)
Comala (excerpt)
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Comala (excerpt)
Comala (excerpt)
Orchestra
Morgenwanderung
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Morgenwanderung
Morgenwanderung
Die Wasserrose (The Water Lily)
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Die Wasserrose (The Water Lily)
Die Wasserrose (The Water Lily)
Elverskud [fairy Spell] Op 30
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Elverskud [fairy Spell] Op 30
Elverskud [fairy Spell] Op 30
Choir
Orchestra
Violin Concerto In D Minor Op 56
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Violin Concerto In D Minor Op 56
Violin Concerto In D Minor Op 56
Holbergiana - Suite Op 61
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Holbergiana - Suite Op 61
Holbergiana - Suite Op 61
Conductor
Elverskud [fairy Spell] Op 30 - Prologue
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Elverskud [fairy Spell] Op 30 - Prologue
Elverskud [fairy Spell] Op 30 - Prologue
Choir
Orchestra
Symphony No 4 in B flat major Op 20
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Symphony No 4 in B flat major Op 20
Symphony No 4 in B flat major Op 20
Orchestra
String Quartet in D major Op 63
Niels Wilhelm Gade
String Quartet in D major Op 63
String Quartet in D major Op 63
O du, der du die Liebe bist
Niels Wilhelm Gade
O du, der du die Liebe bist
O du, der du die Liebe bist
Ensemble
Symphony No 4 In B flat major Op 20 (extract)
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Symphony No 4 In B flat major Op 20 (extract)
Symphony No 4 In B flat major Op 20 (extract)
Orchestra
Octet In F major Op17
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Octet In F major Op17
Octet In F major Op17
Korsfarerne - Part 2 - closing scene
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Korsfarerne - Part 2 - closing scene
Korsfarerne - Part 2 - closing scene
Orchestra
Ensemble
Korsfarerne - The Sirens' Song of Temptation
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Korsfarerne - The Sirens' Song of Temptation
Korsfarerne - The Sirens' Song of Temptation
Orchestra
Ensemble
Fantasiestucke Op 43
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Fantasiestucke Op 43
Fantasiestucke Op 43
Performer
Som markens blomst henvisner fage; Barn Jesus i en krybbe lå (from Four Hymns)
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Som markens blomst henvisner fage; Barn Jesus i en krybbe lå (from Four Hymns)
Som markens blomst henvisner fage; Barn Jesus i en krybbe lå (from Four Hymns)
Choir
Wedding Waltz (Et Folkesagn)
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Wedding Waltz (Et Folkesagn)
Wedding Waltz (Et Folkesagn)
Conductor
Sonata In E minor Op 28
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Sonata In E minor Op 28
Sonata In E minor Op 28
Performer
Symphony No 1 In C minor Op 5 - Moderato
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Symphony No 1 In C minor Op 5 - Moderato
Symphony No 1 In C minor Op 5 - Moderato
Pa Sjolunds fagre sletter
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Pa Sjolunds fagre sletter
Pa Sjolunds fagre sletter
Echoes from Ossian - Overture Op 1
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Echoes from Ossian - Overture Op 1
Echoes from Ossian - Overture Op 1
Orchestra
