Zak Richard Starkey (born 13 September 1965) is an English rock drummer. He is the son of The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, whose music career spans more than 30 years and has performed and recorded with English rock band The Who since 1996. He is also the third drummer to have appeared with English rock band Oasis.

Other musicians and bands he has worked with include, Johnny Marr, Paul Weller, The Icicle Works, The Waterboys, ASAP, The Lightning Seeds and John Entwistle.