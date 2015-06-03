Martin KuuskmannBorn 21 April 1971
Martin Kuuskmann
1971-04-21
Martin Kuuskmann Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Kuuskmann is an Estonian bassoon player.
Martin Kuuskmann Tracks
Inutil Paisagem (arr. for bassoon and piano)
Martin Kuuskmann
Inutil Paisagem (arr. for bassoon and piano)
Inutil Paisagem (arr. for bassoon and piano)
Concerto in B flat major K.191 for bassoon and orchestra (feat. Neeme Järvi, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande & Martin Kuuskmann)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto in B flat major K.191 for bassoon and orchestra (feat. Neeme Järvi, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande & Martin Kuuskmann)
Concerto in B flat major K.191 for bassoon and orchestra (feat. Neeme Järvi, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande & Martin Kuuskmann)
