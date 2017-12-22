The Reindeer SectionFormed 2001. Disbanded 2002
The Reindeer Section
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwsc.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fa6b3377-e287-4d9c-947b-4df412c0ff0f
The Reindeer Section Biography (Wikipedia)
The Reindeer Section are a Scottish indie rock supergroup formed in 2001 by Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol, which released albums and gigged in 2001 and 2002.
Lightbody describes the band's sound as "pretty much all very slow, quiet, folky-type stuff. Stuff that I really love listening to, like Low, for example, and Neil Young and Joni Mitchell and all that end of things. It's sort of inspired by those records rather than by the American rock music that inspired me to start a band in the first place."
The songs "You Are My Joy" and "Cartwheels" were featured on the 2009 Snow Patrol best-of album, Up to Now.
The Reindeer Section Tracks
You Are My Joy
The Reindeer Section
You Are My Joy
You Are My Joy
Grand Parade
The Reindeer Section
Grand Parade
Grand Parade
Cartwheels
The Reindeer Section
Cartwheels
Cartwheels
Will You Be There For Me
The Reindeer Section
Will You Be There For Me
You Are My Joy [Session Track]
The Reindeer Section
You Are My Joy [Session Track]
You Are My Joy [Session Track]
Budapest - BBC Session 06/06/2002
The Reindeer Section
Budapest - BBC Session 06/06/2002
Budapest - BBC Session 06/06/2002
Where I Fall
The Reindeer Section
Where I Fall
Where I Fall
Sting
The Reindeer Section
Sting
Sting
Last Song on Blue Tape
The Reindeer Section
Last Song on Blue Tape
Strike Me Down
The Reindeer Section
Strike Me Down
Strike Me Down
You Are My Joy Hub Session 14/06/2002
The Reindeer Section
You Are My Joy Hub Session 14/06/2002
You Are My Joy Hub Session 14/06/2002
