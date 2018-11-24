Jan van GilseBorn 11 May 1881. Died 8 September 1944
Jan van Gilse
1881-05-11
Jan van Gilse Biography (Wikipedia)
Jan Pieter Hendrik van Gilse (Rotterdam, 11 May 1881 – Oegstgeest, 8 September 1944) was a Dutch composer and conductor. Among his works are five symphonies and the Dutch-language opera Thijl.
Jan van Gilse Tracks
Concert Overture in C minor
Jan van Gilse
Concert Overture in C minor
Concert Overture in C minor
String Quartet (Unfinished, 1922)
Jan van Gilse
String Quartet (Unfinished, 1922)
String Quartet (Unfinished, 1922)
Nonet (4 wind and 5 strings) (1916)
Jan van Gilse
Nonet (4 wind and 5 strings) (1916)
Nonet (4 wind and 5 strings) (1916)
Trio (1927) for flute, violin and viola
Jan van Gilse
Trio (1927) for flute, violin and viola
Trio (1927) for flute, violin and viola
Symphony 3 "Elevation" – I. Langsam
Jan van Gilse
Symphony 3 "Elevation" – I. Langsam
Symphony 3 "Elevation" – I. Langsam
