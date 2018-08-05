Freddy ColeBorn 15 October 1931
Freddy Cole
1931-10-15
Freddy Cole Biography (Wikipedia)
Lionel Frederick Cole (born October 15, 1931) is an American jazz singer and pianist whose recording career has spanned over sixty-five years. He is the brother of musicians Nat King Cole and Ike Cole, father of Lionel Cole, and uncle of Natalie Cole, Carole Cole, Timolin Cole, and Casey Cole.
Temptation
Love Like This Can't Last
Brother, Where Are You
I Loved You For A Minute
I Wonder
This Life I'm Living
I'm Not Alone
Dance Ballerina Dance
The Girl From The Piano Bar
Muddy Water Blues
