4 Strings are a Dutch vocal trance and trance music group. The group was founded by Carlo Resoort and Jan De Vos. Vanessa van Hemert is the vocalist.

Their biggest success came with the track "Take Me Away (Into the Night)", which peaked at number 15 in the UK Singles Chart in May 2002. In total, 4 Strings had five different singles in the UK chart between December 2000 and July 2004.