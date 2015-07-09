4 StringsNetherlands dance duo
4 Strings
4 Strings Biography (Wikipedia)
4 Strings are a Dutch vocal trance and trance music group. The group was founded by Carlo Resoort and Jan De Vos. Vanessa van Hemert is the vocalist.
Their biggest success came with the track "Take Me Away (Into the Night)", which peaked at number 15 in the UK Singles Chart in May 2002. In total, 4 Strings had five different singles in the UK chart between December 2000 and July 2004.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
4 Strings Tracks
Take Me Away
4 Strings
Take Me Away
Take Me Away
Sundown
4 Strings
Sundown
Sundown
Take Me Away (Vandall Meets McShane Remix)
4 Strings
4 Strings
Take Me Away (Vandall Meets McShane Remix)
Take Me Away (Vandall Meets McShane Remix)
Forever
4 Strings
Forever
Forever
