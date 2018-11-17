David Migden And The Dirty Words
David Migden And The Dirty Words
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fa648c87-6234-4fbb-8f12-01c82872a64b
Tracks
Sort by
Hold Me Close
David Migden And The Dirty Words
Hold Me Close
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hold Me Close
Last played on
Desert Inside
David Migden And The Dirty Words
Desert Inside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Desert Inside
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist