Greg Leisz Biography
Gregory Brian Leisz (pronounced "Lease") (born September 18, 1949) is an American musician. He is a songwriter, recording artist, and producer. He plays guitar, dobro, mandolin, lap steel and pedal steel guitar.
Tracks
The House That Built Me
Richard Bennett
The House That Built Me
The House That Built Me
That's The Way That The World Goes 'Round
Richard Bennett
Richard Bennett
That's The Way That The World Goes 'Round
That's The Way That The World Goes 'Round
Lift Off
Tony Scherr
Lift Off
Lift Off
Wild Mountain Thyme
Greg Leisz
Wild Mountain Thyme
Wild Mountain Thyme
