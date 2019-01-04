Moodoïd is a French psychedelic rock band and a musical fusion project spearheaded by Pablo Padovani, the guitarist for Melody's Echo Chamber. The other members are Clémence on bass guitar, Lucie on keyboards and Lucie on drums.

Moodoïd released its self-titled EP Moodoïd on French label Enterprise in late 2013. The EP was mixed by Tame Impala's Kevin Parker.[dead link] It was followed by Moodoïd's debut studio album Le monde Möö released on 18 August 2014 on Enterprise and Sony, that included the Moodoïd EP materials as a second CD with the release.

The band is influenced by various genres of rock, pop, folk, metal, psycedelic sounds and international ethnic influences. Members appear in flambuoyant clothing and makeup and release colourful music videos including "Les chemins de traverse", "La lune", "Je suis la montagne", "La chanson du ciel de diamants", "De folie pure" etc. Moodoïd appeared as one of the main acts of festival Fnac Live Paris on 19 July 2014.