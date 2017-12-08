Born in Hamburg, Detlev Glanert is one of the most successful younger German composers, with a wide range of compositions including operas, symphonies, chamber and instrumental music – including string quartets, wind quintets, octets, piano pieces and a guitar suite after Novalis, Paralipomena. His vocal works include the choral/orchestral Mörike Cantata (2003–4), Four Preludes and Serious Songs (2004–5) – part orchestration, part-variation on Brahms’s final song set – and Orlando furioso: 15 Lieder for counter-tenor and guitar, running to over 40 minutes (2005).

Glanert came to music at the age of 12, learning the trumpet and double bass and playing the latter in a youth orchestra. This afforded him valuable experience in observing orchestral procedure, learning – as he once graphically put it – ‘at what point blood starts coming from the horn player’s lips!’ His innate gift for imaginative orchestral writing became manifest early on in the remarkably assured first two symphonies (1985; 1988–90) and Aufbruch (‘Departure’, 1986), developing more fully in the concertos for piano (1994) and violin (1995–6), the Symphony No. 3 – premiered at the 1996 Proms – and Katafalk (1997). His three chamber sonatas Forgotten Picture (1994), Gestalt (1995) and Secret Room (2002) show its extension to smaller groups.

Glanert’s most influential teacher was Hans Werner Henze, with whom he studied in Cologne; others include Diether de la Motte and Oliver Knussen. In 1987, he won Hamburg’s Bach Prize, followed in rapid succession by a fellowship and grant from the Berlin Senate and the Rolf Liebermann Fellowship and Opera Prize in 1993 for The Mirror of the Great Emperor. He taught composition at the Montelpulciano Cantiere (1989–93), leading to several appointments hosting classes and workshops around the world (including Aspen, Jakarta, Genoa and Melbourne), and in 2009 he returned to take up the artistic directorship of the Cantiere. Composer-in-Residence in Mannheim in 2003, he undertook similar roles in 2005 in Sapporo, Japan, and in 2009 for the WDR Symphony Orchestra in Cologne. Earlier in 2009 Glanert was the featured composer in a festival at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

In 1994 he added two chamber operas to his 1986 Leviathan, forming an hour-long Thornton Wilder triple bill, Three Water Plays. In 1999, his one-acter Joseph Süss, on the life of an 18th century Jew in the ducal court at Württemberg, achieved much publicity in Germany but it was his next, the satirical Jest, Satire, Irony and Deeper Meaning (1999–2000) – in which the Devil is stranded on a banal and apocalyptic Earth – that proved hugely successful, commercially and critically. After this, The Three Riddles (2002–3) – for children and adults – was premiered in Montepulciano and Halle, and later in five other cities. In October 2006 his opera Caligula, to Hans-Ulrich Treichel’s libretto after Camus, was premiered in Frankfurt, while in April 2008 his chamber opera Nijinsky’s Diary – for pairs of actors, singers and dancers – was first performed, in Aachen.

Away from the stage he has composed Argentum et aurum (‘Silver and Gold’, 2004) – styled a sacred concerto and based on Heinrich Isaac’s Mass of the same name – as well as the vibrant memorial to Shostakovich, Theatrum bestiarum. The latter, first performed at the 2005 Proms, has received several performances and two recordings. A two-piano concerto (partly inspired by the Pathfinder images of Mars) for Philip Moore and Simon Crawford-Phillips was premiered in Glasgow in March last 2008. Glanert’s new opera, The Wooden Ship, an adaptation – with librettist Christoph Klimke – of Hans Henny Jahnn’s book from which the music of Shoreless River in part derives received its premiere in Nuremberg in October 2010. His orchestral Three Songs without Words was unveiled in Leipzig by the Gewandhaus Orchestra on 21 August 2010, while another orchestral work was be premiered by Christian Thielemann and the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra in May 2010.

Profile © Guy Rickards