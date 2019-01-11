Wayne WonderBorn 26 July 1972
Wayne Wonder
1972-07-26
Wayne Wonder Biography (Wikipedia)
Von Wayne Charles (born 26 July 1972), known professionally as Wayne Wonder, is a Jamaican reggae fusion (specifically reggae/R&B) artist. While his early recordings were dancehall and reggae, he later moved towards hip hop and rap. His most popular single is the 2003 hit "No Letting Go".
No Letting Go
No Letting Go
Movie Star
Movie Star
Bounce Along
Bounce Along
Nothing But Loving
Nothing But Loving
Joy Ride (Joyride Riddim)
Joy Ride (Joyride Riddim)
Where Do We Go
Where Do We Go
Oh Girl (feat. Vershon)
Oh Girl (feat. Vershon)
Guiding Light
Guiding Light
No Letting Go (HMC 2017 Bootleg)
No Letting Go (HMC 2017 Bootleg)
Over All
Over All
Rub A Dub Medley
Rub A Dub Medley
No Letting Go (AN RAMP)
No Letting Go (AN RAMP)
