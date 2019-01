Von Wayne Charles (born 26 July 1972), known professionally as Wayne Wonder, is a Jamaican reggae fusion (specifically reggae/R&B) artist. While his early recordings were dancehall and reggae, he later moved towards hip hop and rap. His most popular single is the 2003 hit "No Letting Go".

