The Beat Farmers were an American cowpunk band, which formed in San Diego, California, in August 1983, and enjoyed a cult following into the early 1990s before the death of drummer and sometime lead singer Country Dick Montana. Their music has been described[by whom?] as an amalgamation of cow punk, jangle pop, roots rock, hard-twang Americana, country rock, rockabilly, and swamp rock.
The Beat Farmers Tracks
Big Rock Candy Mountains
The Beat Farmers
Big Rock Candy Mountains
Big Rock Candy Mountains
Reason to Believe
The Beat Farmers
Reason to Believe
Reason to Believe
Hubba Bubba
The Beat Farmers
Hubba Bubba
Hubba Bubba
