Is Tropical are a band from London, England, with members as of 2014 including Simon Milner, Gary Barber, Dominic Apa, and Kirstie Fleck. Formed in 2009 as a trio, in June 2011 they released their debut album Native to, preceded by the single "The Greeks", which had a music video win awards at the UK Music Video Awards. Their first EP, Flags, was released in 2013, while their second album I’m Leaving was released that year on the label Kitsuné. They have toured with bands such as Egyptian Hip Hop, and are signed to Axis Mundi Records in New York. The band's third album, Black Anything, was released in March 2016.
No No No (Tropical Remix)
Destiny’s Child
No No No (Tropical Remix)
Last played on
Now Stop
IS TROPICAL
Now Stop
Last played on
Lover's Cave
IS TROPICAL
Lover's Cave
Last played on
Lover's Cave (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
IS TROPICAL
Lover's Cave (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Leave The Party (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
IS TROPICAL
Leave The Party (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Cry (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
IS TROPICAL
Cry (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Dancing Anymore
IS TROPICAL
Dancing Anymore
Last played on
Leave The Party
IS TROPICAL
Leave The Party
Last played on
Dancing Anymore (Two Door Cinema Club Remix)
IS TROPICAL
Dancing Anymore (Two Door Cinema Club Remix)
The Greek (Moonlight Matt2ers Remix)
IS TROPICAL
The Greek (Moonlight Matt2ers Remix)
The Greeks (Jaymo & Andy George Remix Kissy Klub Version)
IS TROPICAL
The Greeks (Jaymo & Andy George Remix Kissy Klub Version)
Land Of The Nod
IS TROPICAL
Land Of The Nod
Last played on
Clouds
IS TROPICAL
Clouds
Last played on
The Greeks (Jaymo and Andy George Remix)
IS TROPICAL
The Greeks (Jaymo and Andy George Remix)
The Greeks (Tagteam Terror Remix Kissy Klub Version)
IS TROPICAL
The Greeks (Tagteam Terror Remix Kissy Klub Version)
The Greeks
IS TROPICAL
The Greeks
Last played on
South Pacific
IS TROPICAL
South Pacific
Last played on
South Pacific (Database Remix)
IS TROPICAL
South Pacific (Database Remix)
Last played on
When O When
IS TROPICAL
When O When
Last played on
