Is Tropical are a band from London, England, with members as of 2014 including Simon Milner, Gary Barber, Dominic Apa, and Kirstie Fleck. Formed in 2009 as a trio, in June 2011 they released their debut album Native to, preceded by the single "The Greeks", which had a music video win awards at the UK Music Video Awards. Their first EP, Flags, was released in 2013, while their second album I’m Leaving was released that year on the label Kitsuné. They have toured with bands such as Egyptian Hip Hop, and are signed to Axis Mundi Records in New York. The band's third album, Black Anything, was released in March 2016.