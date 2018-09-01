Johnny WakelinBorn 1939
Johnny Wakelin
1939
Johnny Wakelin Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Wakelin (born 1939 in Brighton, East Sussex, England) is an English recording artist with the Pye Records label.
Johnny Wakelin Tracks
In Zaire
Black Superman (Muhammad Ali)
Black Superman
Johnny Wakelin Links
