Edward Johnson 16th century composer
Edward Johnson
Edward Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Johnson (fl. 1572–1601) was an English composer. Johnson's compositions were highly regarded in his time, but few of them survive.
Edward Johnson Tracks
Eliza is the Fairest Queen
Edward Johnson
Eliza is the Fairest Queen
Eliza is the Fairest Queen
Come againe, sweet Nature's treasure
Edward Johnson
Come againe, sweet Nature's treasure
Come againe, sweet Nature's treasure
Elisa is the fairest Queen
Edward Johnson
Elisa is the fairest Queen
Elisa is the fairest Queen
Come blessed bird
Edward Johnson
Come blessed bird
Come blessed bird
