Joan Armatrading
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p064pyjh.jpg
1950-12-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fa598e78-5cc5-4a8b-a3b5-63934d4712c7
Joan Armatrading Biography (Wikipedia)
Joan Anita Barbara Armatrading, MBE (, born 9 December 1950) is a British singer-songwriter and guitarist.
A three-time Grammy Award nominee, Armatrading has also been nominated twice for BRIT Awards as Best Female Artist. She received an Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contemporary Song Collection in 1996.
In a recording career spanning 46 years, Armatrading has released 19 studio albums, as well as several live albums and compilations.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joan Armatrading Performances & Interviews
- Joan & Michael can't stop laughing...what's so funny?!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06d5s8n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06d5s8n.jpg2018-07-08T11:42:00.000ZLoving What You Hate takes one, two and three!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06d5s5h
Joan & Michael can't stop laughing...what's so funny?!
- Joan Armatradinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06d5s47.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06d5s47.jpg2018-07-08T11:34:00.000ZJoan Armatrading performs live in the Musician's Circle Tracklist Loving What You Hate Down To Zerohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06d5rw3
Joan Armatrading
- Joan Armatrading performs The Weakness In Mehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p067bbqj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p067bbqj.jpg2018-05-16T09:17:00.000ZJoan Armatrading performs The Weakness In Me, live in the Radio 2 Piano Room.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p067bdzy
Joan Armatrading performs The Weakness In Me
- Joan Armatrading performs Love and Affectionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0678kk7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0678kk7.jpg2018-05-15T14:30:00.000ZJoan Armatrading plays the song that broke her into the UK charts in 1976: Love and Affection; performed in the Radio 2 Piano Room on Ken Bruce's show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0678hhs
Joan Armatrading performs Love and Affection
- 'Nelson Mandela danced while I sang'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p066czwr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p066czwr.jpg2018-05-06T08:20:00.000ZJoan Armatrading on the experience of writing a song for Nelson Mandela, and then going on to perform it for him while he danced.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p066cymd
'Nelson Mandela danced while I sang'
- ‘My first guitar was swapped for two old prams’https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p066cxzj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p066cxzj.jpg2018-05-06T07:46:00.000ZJoan Armatrading talks to Mary Anne about the story behind her first instrument...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p066cx5l
‘My first guitar was swapped for two old prams’
- Joan Armatrading chats to Johnnie Walkerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fvcj6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fvcj6.jpg2016-11-13T17:05:00.000ZJoan Armatrading chats to Johnnie Walker about her decade and love for Judee Sill.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fvcn0
Joan Armatrading chats to Johnnie Walker
- Joan Armatradinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fyjyq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fyjyq.jpg2016-11-12T14:24:00.000ZLiz was joined by singer songwriter Joan Armatradinghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04g3417
Joan Armatrading
- 'Everybody owns Shakespeare now...'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dtyv3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dtyv3.jpg2016-11-01T12:00:00.000ZJoan Armatrading talks to Clemency Burton-Hill about composing music for a production of The Tempest at the Donmar Warehouse. Music excerpts composed/performed by Joan Armatradinghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04dtzl0
'Everybody owns Shakespeare now...'
- Joan Armatrading on Tavener's The Protecting Veilhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02pl7tf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02pl7tf.jpg2015-04-20T13:34:00.000ZJoan Armatrading speaks to Michael Berkeley about her love of John Tavener's The Protecting Veil.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02pl7wr
Joan Armatrading on Tavener's The Protecting Veil
- Joan Armatrading talks to Simon Mayo about her world tourhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02jkm3f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02jkm3f.jpg2015-02-08T14:08:00.000ZThe legend that is Joan Armatrading MBE discusses her first (and last!) solo world tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02jkm5m
Joan Armatrading talks to Simon Mayo about her world tour
- Joan Armatrading Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02gpr1l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02gpr1l.jpg2015-01-11T14:40:00.000ZJoan performed two songs live on Weekend Woganhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02gpsnq
Joan Armatrading Live in Session
- Joan Armatrading in conversation with Johnnie Walkerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02919dm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02919dm.jpg2014-10-20T11:14:00.000ZJoan Armatrading speaks to Johnnie about starting in the music industry and and new tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02919j1
Joan Armatrading in conversation with Johnnie Walker
- Joan Armatrading on Nigel Kennedy and holey jeanshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01s6c4s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01s6c4s.jpg2014-02-13T11:12:00.000ZSinger Joan Armatrading recalls getting thrown out of Harrods with Nigel Kennedy.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01s6c52
Joan Armatrading on Nigel Kennedy and holey jeans
- Joan Armatrading is inducted into the Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016tfvn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016tfvn.jpg2013-03-25T12:03:00.000ZRadio 2 listener Sally Taylor in Bristol nominates Joan Armatrading for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall Of Famehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016tfwb
Joan Armatrading is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame
- Joan Armatrading chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0157ry9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0157ry9.jpg2013-02-18T15:45:00.000ZJoan chats to Steve about her own search for local singer songwriter talent for her tour, her Radio 2 series and her new single.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0157ryd
Joan Armatrading chats to Steve Wright
Joan Armatrading Tracks
Sort by
Drop The Pilot
Joan Armatrading
Drop The Pilot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064pykz.jpglink
Drop The Pilot
Last played on
Down To Zero
Joan Armatrading
Down To Zero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064pykz.jpglink
Down To Zero
Last played on
Rosie
Joan Armatrading
Rosie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064pykz.jpglink
Rosie
Last played on
Love And Affection
Joan Armatrading
Love And Affection
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04d9ccg.jpglink
Love And Affection
Last played on
Love and Affection
Joan Armatrading
Love and Affection
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064pykz.jpglink
Love and Affection
Last played on
I Like It When Were Together
Joan Armatrading
I Like It When Were Together
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065c1hq.jpglink
I Like It When Were Together
Last played on
Me Myself I
Joan Armatrading
Me Myself I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064pykz.jpglink
Me Myself I
Last played on
Loving What You Hate
Joan Armatrading
Loving What You Hate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dgzzq.jpglink
Loving What You Hate
Last played on
Woncha Come On Home
Joan Armatrading
Woncha Come On Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064pykz.jpglink
Woncha Come On Home
Last played on
Mama Papa
Joan Armatrading
Mama Papa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064pykz.jpglink
Mama Papa
Last played on
Show Some Emotion
Joan Armatrading
Show Some Emotion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064pykz.jpglink
Show Some Emotion
Last played on
Playlists featuring Joan Armatrading
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egqwrz
Royal Albert Hall
2016-04-27T14:21:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03sf8hg.jpg
27
Apr
2016
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2016
Royal Albert Hall
Latest Joan Armatrading News
Joan Armatrading Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Richard Thompson | Interview
-
Natalie Merchant Live in Session
-
Natalie Merchant challenged to remember Verdi Cries
-
Natalie Merchant sings Carnival for Mastertapes
-
Natalie Merchant sings River for Mastertapes
-
Natalie Merchant sings Cowboy Romance for Mastertapes
-
Natalie Merchant sings I May Know The Word
-
Natalie Merchant sings Wonder for Mastertapes
-
Tracy Chapman is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall Of Fame
-
Richard Thompson - Why Must I Plead
Back to artist