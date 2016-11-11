Joan Anita Barbara Armatrading, MBE (, born 9 December 1950) is a British singer-songwriter and guitarist.

A three-time Grammy Award nominee, Armatrading has also been nominated twice for BRIT Awards as Best Female Artist. She received an Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contemporary Song Collection in 1996.

In a recording career spanning 46 years, Armatrading has released 19 studio albums, as well as several live albums and compilations.