Camille JonesDanish pop singer and songwriter. Born 1974
Camille Jones
1974
Camille Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Camille Jones (born 25 June 1973) is a Danish pop singer, songwriter and record producer. She is known for her song "The Creeps", written by herself and remixed by Dutch DJ Fedde le Grand, which became a worldwide club hit in the dance scene in 2007.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Camille Jones Tracks
The Creeps
Camille Jones
The Creeps
The Creeps
Last played on
The Creeps
Camille Jones
The Creeps
The Creeps
Last played on
