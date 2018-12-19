Mitski
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03zvzp0.jpg
1990-09-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fa58cf24-0e44-421d-8519-8bf461dcfaa5
Mitski Biography (Wikipedia)
Mitski Miyawaki (born September 27, 1990), known simply as Mitski, is a Japanese-American singer-songwriter and musician. She embarked on her musical career while studying at Purchase College's Conservatory of Music, during which she self-released her first two albums: Lush (2012), and Retired from Sad, New Career in Business (2013). After graduating, Mitski released in 2014 her critically acclaimed third studio album, Bury Me at Makeout Creek through Double Double Whammy. It was followed by Puberty 2 (2016) and Be the Cowboy (2018), released on Dead Oceans to further acclaim.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mitski Tracks
Sort by
Geyser
Mitski
Geyser
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zvzp0.jpglink
Geyser
Last played on
Nobody
Mitski
Nobody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zvzp0.jpglink
Nobody
Last played on
Townie
Mitski
Townie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zvzp0.jpglink
Townie
Last played on
Why Didn't You Stop Me?
Mitski
Why Didn't You Stop Me?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zvzp0.jpglink
Two Slow Dancers
Mitski
Two Slow Dancers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zvzp0.jpglink
Two Slow Dancers
Last played on
Happy
Mitski
Happy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zvzl3.jpglink
Happy
Last played on
My Body's Made of Crushed Little Stars
Mitski
My Body's Made of Crushed Little Stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zvzp0.jpglink
My Body's Made of Crushed Little Stars
Last played on
I Bet On Losing Dogs
Mitski
I Bet On Losing Dogs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zvzcf.jpglink
I Bet On Losing Dogs
Last played on
Your Best American Girl
Mitski
Your Best American Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zvzb9.jpglink
Your Best American Girl
Last played on
A Burning Hill
Mitski
A Burning Hill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zvzp0.jpglink
A Burning Hill
Last played on
Because Dreaming Costs Money, My Dear
Mitski
Because Dreaming Costs Money, My Dear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zvzp0.jpglink
Because Dreaming Costs Money, My Dear
Last played on
Crack Baby
Mitski
Crack Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zvzp0.jpglink
Crack Baby
Last played on
Dan the Dancer
Mitski
Dan the Dancer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zvzp0.jpglink
Dan the Dancer
Last played on
Wait (feat. Keaton Henson & Mitski)
Ryan Hemsworth
Wait (feat. Keaton Henson & Mitski)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zvzp0.jpglink
Wait (feat. Keaton Henson & Mitski)
Last played on
First Love/Late Spring
Mitski
First Love/Late Spring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zvzp0.jpglink
First Love/Late Spring
Last played on
Jobless Monday
Mitski
Jobless Monday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zvzp0.jpglink
Jobless Monday
Last played on
Drunk Walk Home
Mitski
Drunk Walk Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zvzp0.jpglink
Drunk Walk Home
Last played on
Playlists featuring Mitski
Latest Mitski News
Mitski Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
How varied are your musical tastes?
-
What music are you a fan of?
-
“David Bowie made one of his best records at 69… that’s a real inspiration”
-
"To make a record...with lyrics that you could tattoo on your arm"
-
"If I had all the time in the world...I would do some experimental podcasts"
-
St. Vincent in conversation with Lauren Laverne
-
"I'd like to get up on the dance floor to this" - Toyah Willcox reviews St Vincent's latest release
-
St Vincent's gift certificates
-
St Vincent introduces her Wise Gift track
-
St. Vincent in conversation with Stuart Maconie
Back to artist