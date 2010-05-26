Giovanni Paolo ColonnaBorn 16 June 1637. Died 28 November 1695
Giovanni Paolo Colonna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1637-06-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fa582f93-c35b-4ae2-a349-a9f0ce93bfa1
Giovanni Paolo Colonna Biography (Wikipedia)
Giovanni Paolo Colonna (16 June 1637 – 28 November 1695) was an Italian composer, teacher, organist and organ builder. In addition to being chapel-master and organist of San Petronio Basilica in Bologna, he served prominent members of the courts of Ferrara, Parma, Modena and Florence. He was a founder-member and president of the Accademia Filarmonica di Bologna. Emperor Leopold I collected manuscripts of his sacred music, which reflects the Roman church cantata style of Giacomo Carissimi and looks forward to the manner of George Frideric Handel.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Giovanni Paolo Colonna Tracks
Sort by
O coeli devota
Giovanni Paolo Colonna
O coeli devota
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O coeli devota
Last played on
Giovanni Paolo Colonna Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist